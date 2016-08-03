Drake Admits He Wants To Get Rihanna Pregnant: I’d ‘Go Half On a Baby’

Courtesy of Vevo

Whoa! So, we all knew that Drake was crazy hot for Rihanna. But, apparently the singer is so infatuated with her he admitted to an entire concert audience he might want to become her baby daddy! Read on to find out more about Drake’s dreams of a family with RiRi.

Does Drake, 29, actually want to get Rihanna, 28, pregnant? Well, it definitely seemed like he was thinking about it on Aug. 1, when Rihanna gave her second performance at his OVO Fest in Toronto. “We might have to go half on a baby!” he sang out to the crowd, after gushing over Rihanna for “showing up two nights in a row for [his] city.” Obviously, the crowd burst out in applause. Drake then called the “Needed Me” singer, “the greatest entertainer in the world” and asked the audience to make some noise for RiRi, who was “flying all the way from God knows where just to be with The 6 tonight.”

While RiRi did head directly from France after finishing a stop on her Anti World Tour to be with Drizzy, we have to wonder if that is enough of a reason to go “half on a baby”? We also wonder if Drake was being serious. But OMG, if he was, can you just imagine what that baby would look like??? Our brains can’t even comprehend the cuteness that Rihanna and the “Hotline Bling” singer would bring into this world!

The two have such amazing chemistry we really think they could be in it for the long haul, and if a baby isn’t in the cards at the moment, it could be in the future! We could totally see that kid chilling with Blue Ivy, North West, and Saint West. Ah! Our hearts melt at the thought.

