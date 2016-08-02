Khloe Kardashian Flashes Six-Pack & Curvy Butt In Tight Workout Wear

Courtesy of Snapchat

Damn, Gina! Khloe Kardashian showed off her amazing body on Snapchat after a lot of hard work and sacrifice — copy her exact workout routine below!

Khloe Kardashian, 32, looks better than ever — she’s got super flat abs, toned legs and her signature family booty. She showed off her colorful leggings on Snapchat on July 31, saying that she is trying to switch up her workout look and not wear all black all the time.

She revealed some of the moves to get her chiselled body, too! Copy her routine here.

Standing on an upside down stability ball, Khloe did one legged lunges while holding a kettle bell. “3 sets of 20 with a kettle bell,” she wrote.

Next, again standing on the flat side of the stability ball, Khloe pulled one leg straight back while wearing a weight strap on her ankle. “3 sets on 30,” on each side.

Next, 3 seats of 20 seated leg lifts. We also frequently see her jumping rope with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Khloe has also cut out dairy to drop pounds. “I’m obsessed with cheese and milk, but eliminating them from my diet made the biggest difference,” she told New Beauty magazine.

“In a month and a half, I lost 11 pounds just from not eating dairy, without doing anything else different, and that totally blew my mind.”

Khloe looks almost 50 pounds smaller than she was in 2011! She has worked so hard and we really commend her. She has truly made fitness a part of her every day routine.

HollywoodLifers, do you love seeing Khloe Kardashian’s fitness routine on Snapchat?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.