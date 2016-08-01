‘Rugrats’: Shocking Angelica Theory Finally Cleared Up By Creator — Is It True? 

You know that ‘Rugrats never happened’ theory that every ‘Rugrats’ fan knows about? Of course you do. The ‘Rugrats’ creator is finally sounding off on the disturbing theory and reveals if it’s actually true. Get ready!

“A lot of people believe that conspiracy theory,” Rugrats creator Arlene Klasky told Buzzfeed at Comic Con, “And no, it’s not true.” Whew! Thank goodness that’s cleared up.

It’s quite possibly the craziest theory about a show ever. Long ago, the theory went viral speculating that all the babies — Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil — were all made up in Angelica’s head as a way for her to cope with her absentee parents. She was a paranoid schizophrenic the whole time. The theory was so well-thought-out that many fans believed it was true!

According to the Tumblr theory, Chuckie died with his mother in childbirth and that’s why his dad was so nervous all the time. Tommy was stillborn, and that’s why Stu was always in the basement making toys, trying to make up for the son he never had. The DeVilles had an abortion. Since Angelina didn’t know the sex of the baby, she created twins in her head. The only real baby was Dil, Tommy’s younger brother.

The theory doesn’t just stop when the Rugrats are babies. The theory also states that in the Rugrats spinoff, All Grown Up, Angelina’s hallucinations continue because of her addiction to narcotics. That’s so crazy, right?!

Rugrats remains one of the most beloved cartoon shows of all time. The hit Nickelodeon show ran from 1991 to 2004. It’s good to know these kiddos were real the whole time! Because if that theory was true, it would have made the whole show super depressing.

HollywoodLifers, did you believe the Rugrats theory? Do you still think it’s legit? Let us know!