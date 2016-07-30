Instead of its usual swimwear competition, the 2016 Miss Teen USA pageant opted for an activewear competition instead. And we have to say, the contestants totally ROCKED their athleisure looks! From Miss Alabama to Miss California, each girl looked super fierce — take a look at each ensemble here!

Miss Teen USA‘s first activewear competition EVER totally proved that yes, strong is beautiful — and we are definitely fans. Each contestant rocked leggings or shorts, sports bras, and sparkly black sneakers. Even cuter, each girl had her state name and flower printed on her outfit — SUCH a cool touch!

Our favorite activewear look was definitely worn by Miss Alabama, Erin Snow. The blonde sported a sunset-inspired yoga capris and sports bra outfit that both stood out and totally complimented her petite frame. And while most of the contestants stuck with simple black ensembles, Erin stepped it up a notch and went for a look that was bright and fun!

Similar to Erin, Miss California, Athenna Crosby, chose a unique outfit that had bursts of a purple and blue sunset and was covered in palm trees — super appropriate considering her state. And there’s no doubt Athenna look incredible. Talk about a flattering workout look!

Miss Illinois, Olivia Pura, and Miss Iowa, Hannah Bookhaus, went for the more typical activewear look but they still looked incredibly gorgeous in their sports bras and spandex! We love that while Olivia went for a shorts look, Hannah switched it up and opted for long leggings.

But above all, we love what this competition stood for — instead of parading in bikinis, these teens showed their athletic side and stressed how important it is to take care of your body — what an inspiring message! There was even a video before the segment began that showed all 51 contestants working out together and talking about healthy living. Now THAT’S what we like to see!

Miss Texas, Karlie Hay, ended up winning the entire competition — congrats, Karlie!

Which activewear look was your favorite, HollywoodLifers? Are you happy the competition nixed swimwear for these athletic ensembles?