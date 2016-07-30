Caitlyn Jenner Spotted With Hot, Younger Mystery Man In The UK – Is She Dating?

SplashNews

Get it, girl! Caitlyn Jenner was spotted out in London with a cute mystery man, and they looked awfully cozy! Are Cait and this hot, younger gentleman dating?

Caitlyn Jenner, 66, was dressed to the nines when she headed to Les Ambassadeurs Casino in London on Thursday, July 28. And she may have had an extra reason to dress up: it looked like she was on a hot date! Cait was out with a mystery man who looked like he was getting very close to her!

Cait’s maybe-date had his hand on the small of her back as he led her into the casino, where they had dinner together. Talk about English chivalry! She looked totally happy, and like she was blushing as the handsome guy escorted her into the venue. It helps that they both looked completely divine.

Caitlyn was angelic in a white minidress that showed off her incredible legs, and matching long white coat. She accessorized with a white purse and nude, strappy heels. The mystery man was wearing a dapper checkered suit jacket, along with a blue button-down, black slacks and black dress shoes. This clearly wasn’t just a casual meeting between friends!

Interestingly, Caitlyn had only arrived at Heathrow airport that very morning. She didn’t waste any time meeting up with her dinner date and heading to Les Ambassadeurs together! Back in March 2016, Cait revealed on her reality show I Am Cait, that she would be open to dating men.

She said that she was down for all the chivalrous things that guys do in relationships with girls, like holding open doors and picking up the check for dinner sometimes. But she said that it would have to be a very special man to pique her interest and make her want to date guys! Is this Londoner the man for her?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Cait’s dating this mystery man? Tell us in the comments!

