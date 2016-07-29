Beyoncé Without Makeup — Copy Her Low-Key Vacation Beauty

Courtesy of Instagram

Leave it to Beyoncé to rock the perfect barely-there vacation makeup! The singer posed for a pic as husband Jay Z played photographer, and looked completely stunning with a tousled waves hairstyle and a glossy lip. Copy her look, ahead.

Beyoncé, 34, took a break from her Formation world tour to enjoy a few days off sightseeing around Paris with husband Jay Z, 46, and daughter Blue Ivy, 4. Putting her heavy stage makeup and intricate hairstyles aside, Bey kept things simple while on vacation, going completely makeup-free except for a pale pink lip gloss. To make her easy beauty looks seem more polished, Bey paired each barely-there look with a pretty dress — even matching her outfit with Blue’s!

To copy Beyoncé’s vacation glow, concentrate on the skin. Even if you don’t have a flawless complexion like Bey, you can fake it with a lightweight BB cream like the new Urban Decay Naked Skin One & Done Hybrid Complexion Perfector. Available in light to dark shades, the oil-free formula covers imperfections and evens the skin tone while leaving skin moisturized and protected from the sun with SPF 20.

Copy Bey and skip the eye makeup, letting your full brows stand alone, then add a polished finishing touch with a gloss like the L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Le Gloss in Watermelon Crush, which is a soft pink shade similar to Beyonceé’s.

Beyoncé left her hair simple too, wearing it parted down the center and in loose waves which you can get without heat styling by spraying your hair with a sea salt spray when it’s almost dry after washing it and sleeping with your hair in loose braids. In the morning, you can simply take out the braids and be on your way.

