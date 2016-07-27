Britney Spears Shows Off Hot Body In Workout Video — Copy Her Calorie-Burning Exercise

Courtesy of Instagram

Britney Spears is back with more fitness tips! The singer shared a video of her post-diet splurge workout to her Instagram and it’s totally genius. Watch her workout, below.

Britney Spears, 34, may be on a brief hiatus from her Piece of Me show in Las Vegas, but she’s not taking a break from her workouts. Our fave pop star has been spending her break with her two sons, splashing around at the water park and indulging with a trip to the Cheesecake Factory.

But after she splurges, Brit gets serious about her workout, sharing an Instagram video of herself lifting hand weights as she walks on the treadmill to “Blurred Lines.”

As you can see in her short video, Britney picks up the pace on the treadmill, lifting the weights directly over her head and back to their starting position at the same steady pace. Not only does this help her tone her arms and back while exercising her legs, but it also helps her to burn more calories.

After Cheesecake Factory you do this… Treadmill and weights 💪 A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jul 23, 2016 at 5:14pm PDT

Lately, Britney has been full of workout tips on social media, sharing everything from pics of her practicing yoga to teaching children’s dance classes. She also loves a good ab workout, as evidenced by her insane six pack. Training with Tony Martinez, Brit is all about the core and calorie-burning cardio classes like the one-hour sessions at Drenched Fitness.

