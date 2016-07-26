Gigi Hadid Trolled By ‘Ziam’ Shippers During Twitter Q&A — See The Crazy Tweets

Well, that’s awkward! What started out as a fun and innocent Q&A hosted by Gigi Hadid on her Twitter page turned into a full fledged attack on her relationship with ex-One Direction member Zayn Malik and his close friendship with Liam Payne.

Twitter users were quick to jump down Gigi Hadid’s, 21, throat when it comes to her romance with Zayn Malik, 23. Apparently people are convinced that the “Pillow Talk” singer is ACTUALLY dating his former band member Liam Payne behind Gigi’s back. There’s even a combined nickname for the new rumored couple: Ziam!!!

Gigi wanted to reach out to her Twitter followers and allow them the chance to get to know her better, but it quickly went up in flames. It’s safe to say the #AskGigi trend didn’t last long. Nobody is quite sure as to when the “more than friends” buzz started, but it’s undeniable that the two boy band members have always been close. Zayn has been offering Liam advice on launching a solo career and there is talk of Zayn joining the group again for a reunion. Check out some of the curious Tweets:

How do you feel about that Zayn is a fool for Liam and the things he do? #AskGigi — Payne de Malik (@paynelixm) July 25, 2016

The stunning supermodel and the tattooed heartthrob started dating in Dec. of 2015, but briefly broke up in June for reasons that still remain unknown. Their split came as a complete shock since they looked like a modern day Barbie and Ken at the 2016 Met Gala only one month earlier! What the heck happened?! Could it have something to do with Liam?

Granted, their relationship hasn’t always been smooth sailing due to Gigi’s hectic schedule and her nonstop traveling. But like most young romancers, Gigi and Zayn got back together the next day as if nothing happened and were photographed walking hand-in-hand. Gigi even posted a PDA-picked Instagram picture in early July of what looks like Zayn kissing her cheek, suggesting that the couple are stronger than ever.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gigi gets bothered by the rumors? Let us know.