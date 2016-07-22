‘Girls’ Season 6 Spoilers: Are Hannah & Adam Back Together & Pregnant? — Shocking Set Pics

Pacific Coast News

What is going on?! It’s the final season of ‘Girls,’ and it looks like they’re throwing it back to the beginning — Hannah and Adam are back. Or at least it looks like it from these seriously intense PDA pics on set.

Lena Dunham was full on making out with Adam Driver on the set Girls on Thursday! The creator of the show, 29, portrays Hannah Horvath — who hasn’t been dating Driver’s Adam Sackler for quite some time on the show, but it looks like they’re back it.

In the photos, the two kiss multiple times, gaze lovingly into each other eyes, and in one photo, she’s giggling, while he’s rubbing her stomach. Could Hannah be pregnant?

We all know she’s really good with babies, unlike her ex-BFF Jessa (Jemima Kirke). You may remember on the finale of Girls last season, Hannah dumped Fran (Jake Lacy), and while Jessa and Adam had quite the fight, they ended up having sex at the end proving that their romance was pretty much just a hot mess. See the kissing and pregnant pics here!

“When I started working on Girls, I was single, I lived with my parents, I was figuring out my career. I feel ready to turn my heart and soul and insides over to something else. It felt right to be turning 30 and moving into this decade with a clean slate,” Lena said in an interview with Refinery 29 about the end. “This next season, we’re looking much more at long-term relationships, long-term jobs, and figuring out that our parents are humans, too, and we have to take care of them.”

So, maybe that means Hannah and Adam will have a long-term relationship? HollywoodLifers, do you think Hannah and Adam are endgame? Or are you into Jess and Adam more? Let us know!

