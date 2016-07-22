Fergie Believes Kimye & Taylor Swift’s Feud Is A Publicity Stunt: It’s Part Of A ‘Master Plan’

REX/Shutterstock

Well this certainly piques our interest. Fergie is the latest celeb to weigh in on the feud of the century. BUT the singer has more to say on the topic than just what side she’s taking in the battle between Kimye and Taylor Swift. Click here to find out why Fergie thinks this whole thing may be a hoax.

“[It’s all part of a] master plan,” Fergie, 42, said on the Kyle & Jackie O Show on July 22. “They’ll probably all come together at the MTV Awards or something. Not to be vague in any sort of way. Kim’s so cool. You gotta respect her sticking up for her husband!” You may remember that Kim Kardashian, 35, starred in the “M.I.L.F. $” video alongside the singer, and some other hot mamas — so Fergie’s opinion of Kim is based on more than just viewings of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. If Fergie thinks Kim is “cool,” and respects her, than she has to have a good reason for thinking Kim wasn’t doing anything malicious.

And we guess the idea of her conspiring with hubby Kanye West, 39, and Taylor Swift, 26, is a possibility. After all, it DEFINITELY wouldn’t be the first time that celebs have planned publicity stunts together, and, if it’s true, it CERTAINLY won’t be the last. But based on how big this thing has gotten in just under a week, it’s hard to tell if it’s real or not.

In case you’d somehow forgotten, the feud between Taylor and Kimye began on July 17, when Kim released a Snapchat video of Kanye talking to T. Swizzle on speakerphone. Yeezy was running through some of the lyrics to his, then upcoming, controversial song, “Famous,” with Tay Tay. We hear him tell her the line, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex,” which didn’t seem to phase the “Shake It Off” singer. But, Taylor claims that the part of the incident the clip doesn’t show is Kanye not playing the track for her OR letting her know he would be calling her “that b**ch” in the song. We can all agree that video has caused SO. MUCH. DRAMA. But, is Fergie right? Was the drama planned?

HollywoodLifers, do you think Fergie is right? Is the feud between Taylor and Kimye part of some “master plan”?

