Anton Yelchin: J.J. Abrams Confirms They Won’t Recast His Role In ‘Star Trek’ Movies

‘Star Trek’ director J.J. Abrams revealed that he ‘can’t possibly imagine’ recasting Anton Yelchin’s role in future reboot movies. J.J. admitted that there is ‘no replacing’ Anton, who tragically died in June 2016.

“I would say there’s no replacing him,” J.J. told the Toronto Sun. “There’s no recasting. I can’t possibly imagine that, and I think Anton deserves better.”

J.J. wouldn’t say if the next Star Trek film, which was recently announced, would feature the death of Anton’s character. “I have thought about it, we’re working on it, and it’s too early to talk about it,” J.J. said.

Anton died on June 19 in a freak accident at his home. His cause of death was blunt traumatic asphyxia, after he was pinned between his car and his mailbox. Anton passed away just weeks before the latest Star Trek film, Star Trek Beyond, was released in theaters.

Anton played Chekov, a brilliant prodigy who is later promoted to chief engineer of the Enterprise. He had appeared in all three of the Star Trek reboot films before his untimely death at just 27 years old.

As the cast continues to promote Star Trek Beyond, in theaters on July 22, they’ve been remembering Anton and the impact he had on their lives. Zoe Saldana, who plays Uhura, got emotional on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on July 19 talking about Anton. Zachary Quinto, who plays Spock, revealed that Rihanna — who sings a song on the movie’s soundtrack — helped the cast mourn Anton’s death with her music.

Star Trek 4 does not have a release date, but Chris Hemsworth will be returning to play Captain Kirk’s father, George Kirk. But the movie just won’t be the same without Anton’s Chekov.

