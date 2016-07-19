DTTX Dead: Rapper Tragically Dies At 46 After 11 Days In A Coma

Courtesy of Instagram

This is absolutely devastating. DTTX, a rapper from the duo A Lighter Shade Of Brown, died in the hospital on July 18 after spending 11 days in a coma. He was just 46 years old.

DTTX, whose real name is Bobby Ramirez, was first found unconscious on the streets of Las Vegas on July 7 with massive burns all over his body and a temperature of 107 degrees, according to TMZ. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors put him on life support.

“Bobby’s final breath was taken on Monday July 18th 2016 at 2:20 pm,” a statement on A Lighter Shade Of Brown’s Facebook page said. “On behalf of the Ramirez family, they would like to thank friends and the fans for ALL of your prayers during this difficult time.”

It is believed that the 46-year-old died because of cardiac arrest and a heat stroke, although he struggled with alcoholism for years, his family tells TMZ. No official cause of death has been revealed.

DTTX and One Dope Mexican (ODM) former A Lighter Shade Of Brown in 1990. The group is best known for the single “On A Sunday Afternoon,” released later that year, but they continued making music throughout the 90s, even dropping a Greatest Hits album in 1999.

When the group split up that year, DTTX continued touring as a one-man act under name A Lighter Shade Of Brown, and released an album in 2011. Still, the guys remained friends, and ODM is clearly devastated over the news of his pal’s passing. “Hang in there my older younger brother,” he wrote on Instagram while DTTX was still comatose. We are so saddened by this tragic loss.

