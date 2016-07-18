Tila Tequila Goes On Racist N-Word Rants While Endorsing Trump For Prez — See Tweets

Courtesy of Twitter

Here she goes again! Tila Tequila went on another shocking Twitter rant on July 18, this time bringing race and Donald Trump into it. See her crazy tweets right here!

Tila Tequila has never been one to stay quiet on social media, especially when it comes to this year’s presidential election. As the 34-year-old reality star voiced her support for Donald Trump once again on July 18, she made some pretty harsh racist comments that had Twitter in a frenzy!

It’s unclear what exactly triggered Tila’s rant, but once she posted her first tweet, it was evident she wasn’t going to stop anytime soon! Beginning with comments about the recent gun violence attacks around the country, Tila then began to rip on black women, and she just kept spiraling into more and more racist comments. See some of her tweets below:

That is a delusion all in your mind, and paranoia. Cops are more likely killed by thugs. https://t.co/hjA6br30zo — Tila Tequila (@AngelTilaLove) July 18, 2016

Because black people don't actually commit the highest crimes in America…. https://t.co/k6OKFHk3Fm — Tila Tequila (@AngelTilaLove) July 18, 2016

I mean, look at Detroit and Chicago. https://t.co/0AJ5QmBsEO — Tila Tequila (@AngelTilaLove) July 18, 2016

Black people are the only peoplr who can get a job based on their skin color. The rest of us actually have to prove ourselves. — Tila Tequila (@AngelTilaLove) July 18, 2016

Playtime w the kids. Bye guys! Don't worry, we will #MAGA! Enjoy your day, and don't be a nigger! 😄😄😄🤗🤗🤗 — Tila Tequila (@AngelTilaLove) July 18, 2016

In the midst of making such harsh comments about race, Tila reiterated her support for Donald — who she gushed over to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY back in May — and declaring that his plan to ban Muslims from the country will indeed “Make America Great Again.” She wasn’t afraid to back up her Trump endorsement, and even posted a picture wearing an Uncle Sam Trump shirt!

They will stop when Trump is president and we ship everyone back! She is getting extremely desperate! https://t.co/387KH2lTxP — Tila Tequila (@AngelTilaLove) July 18, 2016

What's happening now is a splitting of timelines. By 2025 it'll be completely separate. 1 continues on to thrive while the other extinct — Tila Tequila (@AngelTilaLove) July 18, 2016

Most corrupt and darker entities will be tossed back into the central sun. Poof! Just like that…. https://t.co/WBlc53pVYd — Tila Tequila (@AngelTilaLove) July 18, 2016

I sent my positive energy to Mr. Trump today so that he would be safe, and victorious at the #RNC #MAGA pic.twitter.com/P8xJjY3uyx — Tila Tequila (@AngelTilaLove) July 18, 2016

While Tila’s tweets are certainly appalling, it’s certainly not the most shocking thing she’s done. Remember when she dressed her baby like Adolf Hitler? Oh, and her own Twitter cover photo is of herself dressed as a Nazi solider, holding a gun, standing next to Trump sitting in the Oval Office. Clearly this girl loves her controversy, just like Trump himself!!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tila’s tweets? Do you agree with her thoughts on Trump? Tell us below!

