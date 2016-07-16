Ariel Winter, Bella Thorne & 11 More Sexiest Stars Of Summer 2016

Image Courtesy of Max Montgomery/ Galore/ Instagram

Summer 2016 is less than halfway over, but these ladies have already proven to rule the season better than anyone else! Click through the gallery to see stars like Bella Thorne, Ariel Winter and more who’ve sizzled this summer so far.

Kim Kardashian, 35, got her post-baby body back, Ariel Winter, 18, mastered the art of bikini selfies, and Selena Gomez, 23, has really been delivering ever since becoming the most-followed person on Instagram. But these are just some of the ladies who are killin’ the game this summer when it comes to their looks and careers!

Is Ariel the new Kim Kardashian/Kylie Jenner, 18!? Now that she’s 18, the Modern Family star has really turned up her sex appeal on social media, posting revealing bikini shots and flaunting major cleavage on numerous occasions. Plus, she just graduated high school and is headed off to college in the fall — the total package!

Don’t jump to conclusions and assume Ariel is overtaking the Kardashian’s, though. Kim has been absolutely killin’ it lately as a working mom, and she proved she can really do it all by showing off her insane post-baby body in Fergie’s video for “M.I.L.F.$” And it only takes one look at Kourtney Kardashian, 37, to know that she’s totally bounced back from her split from Scott Disick!

Of course, Kylie has also been keeping things sexy on her Instagram and Snapchat, but she’s also becoming a career woman herself. There’s no denying how successful her Lip Kit and Cosmetics line have become, and they’re only going to get bigger!

Meanwhile, Selena recently became the most followed person on Instagram and a photo she posted became the most-liked pic on the social media site. She’s been out on the road for her Revival tour all summer long, too, wowing audiences around the country night after night. What can’t she do?!

