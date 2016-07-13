Pia Mia Flaunts Toned Midriff & Pink Wig For Material Girl Campaign

Image Courtesy of Jordan Strauss, Courtesy of Material Girl

It’s official! Pia Mia was just unveiled as the face of the fall campaign for Material Girl and we couldn’t think of a more perfect model! Pia flaunts her insanely toned body in a little sports bra and biker shorts and we’re obsessed! What do you guys think of the latest ads?

Pia Mia, 19, is officially the face of the fall marketing campaign for Material Girl and we couldn’t be more excited! Not only is Pia the face of the ad campaign, she is also the first ever fashion director for the brand, which was appointed to her by the brands creator, Madonna. Pia looks so sporty and sexy in the new ads and she flaunts her insanely toned abs in a sexy sports bra and a pink wig! What do you guys think of her sexy campaign?



The fall collection is so fabulous, and it was completely styled by Pia Mia and shot at the iconic Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo, CA. The collection will be available in early July at Macy’s and macys.com to celebrate the back-to-school shopping season. “The recording artist and fashion trendsetter also stars in an original StyleHaul docuseries, launching July 13, which will give fans a peak into the unfiltered world of Pia Mia, following her as she takes on her newly-minted role of Material Girl’s Fashion Director, rehearses for upcoming performances, eats out with friends, hits the gym and more.” We seriously cannot wait to watch!

Madonna gushed about having the bombshell on board, “Pia Mia embodies the true spirit of a material girl – she isn’t afraid to take risks with fashion and has a look all her own. I’m excited for Material Girl fans around the world to see Pia’s influence on the collection,” she said.

Pia is so excited about her latest venture and only had amazing things to say about the brand and the new collab, “I am thrilled and humbled to have been selected by Madonna to be a part of Material Girl. To be associated with the icon and legend that she is, is a true honor. I love working with Material Girl and being a part of something Madonna created,” she said.

“Working with Material Girl has been an opportunity to be involved in all aspects of the line – helping to formulate a direction and a vibe, to have my voice heard and my vision seen. For the fall campaign, I styled and accessorized the collection, choose the photographer and decide which rooms at the Madonna Inn to utilize for which outfits. It’s important to me for everything I do to be true to who I am and I feel like this campaign is definitely that.”

Carolyn D’Angelo, EVP of Brand Management and Marketing Services at Iconix Brand Group, Inc., said about Pia, “Pia Mia is the ultimate Material Girl – her confidence and trend-setting style shine through in the new campaign and take Material Girl to new heights. Pia is authentic to and engaged with the brand in every way, and we’re excited to continue to collaborate her.” How amazing is that!?

The collection is just too fabulous — it features everything from matching sports bra and biker short sets, denim dresses, bandanas, (Pia’s signature accessory!), bomber jackets, and so much more!

We cannot wait to SHOP her new collection — can you!?

