Mischa Barton Goes Topless While Smoking A Cigarette In Greece — See The Sexy Pic

Dang, girl! Clearly Mischa Barton is feeling sexier than ever, because on July 13 she shared a super hot photo of herself sunbathing topless on a roof in Greece, and she was letting it all hang out! Check out the hot picture, right here.

Mischa Barton, 30, is getting hot and heavy in Greece! The gorgeous actress shared a steamy photo on July 13 sitting on a sunny rooftop on the gorgeous island of Mykonos, and it looks like she may have forgotten something inside… like her shirt! Here’s the sexy picture you’ve got to see.

Mischa is definitely feelin’ herself on July 13! The actress and Dancing With The Stars alum looked absolutely gorgeous in a photo she posted while vacationing in Mykonos, Greece. The star sat at the edge of a stunning rooftop overlooking the beautiful city and ocean, but we couldn’t take our eyes off Mischa!

That’s because she was totally topless! Besides a pair of tight-fitting dark wash jeans, Mischa has nothing on! Her pretty light brown hair is cascading over her bare shoulders while she grasps a cigarette in her hand. Although her breasts are completely bare, she’s created a make-shift censor bar to cover her nipples.

Misha put her own spin on the infamous Kim Kardashian topless selfie, opting for a weird smudge instead of a black bar to cover her bare boobs. She captioned the pic “Island vibes 🇬🇷 #Mykonos #Censored.”

Mischa has been showing off her sexy side more and more lately. Just two days before she shared a hot picture of herself sitting in bed with her shirt open in the front, showing off tons of cleavage. However, that sexuality is getting her in trouble, too! When she shared her sorrow about Alton Sterling’s murder, she accompanied it with a bikini photo of herself which fans thought was very insensitive.

