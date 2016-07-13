Josh Duggar Returning To Family TV Show ‘Jill & Jessa: Counting On’ — Shocking Report

Courtesy of Instagram

Is Josh Duggar returning to TV? A new report claims that Josh won’t just be appearing on his sisters’ show, ‘Jill & Jessa: Counting On,’ but he’ll be sharing the entire story of his sex scandal. Get the details right here!

We may be seeing Josh Duggar on television again! Just a few months after the 28-year-old reality star finished his six-month rehab stint, it seems Josh has regained interest in the reality TV world. When his sisters Jill Duggar and Jessa Duggar kick off the second season of their show Jill & Jessa: Counting On, Josh may be involved — and from the sounds of it, his appearance will be one you won’t want to miss!

“Josh will appear on the next season of his sisters’ series,” a source told InTouch. “The plan is for him to address everything he’s done. What he has to say will be ratings gold, and TLC — and the Duggars — know it.”

Whoa, what more could Josh say?! He’s admitted to cheating on his wife, Anna Duggar, viewing pornography, and using affair site Ashley Madison, which is the reason he entered the faith-based rehab program last year. While it’s unclear what else Josh could open up about, one thing that will make his appearance on Counting On is the fact that Anna will supposedly be sitting right next to him as he discloses everything on camera. Talk about an emotional interview!

In fact, high emotions is exactly what the insider alluded to, as they said that there will be lots of tears and hand-holding as Josh tells his story on the show. “Josh will cover everything and he will maintain the family line that god has saved his soul and guided him back to the right path. But one thing you probably won’t hear is that he’s actually sorry, as he believes that external forces were to blame for his behavior.”

Whether Josh issues an apology on TV or not, some of his siblings apparently aren’t so fond of the idea of him being part of Counting On — Jim Bob Duggar, on the other hand, is thrilled. The family’s patriarch is reportedly eager to see what Josh’s appearance does for the show and its ratings, even if it means their family drama is exposed more than it already has been.

As for when Josh will appear on Season 2 of Jill & Jessa: Counting On, that’s apparently still undetermined. But if Josh is ready to discuss anything and everything surrounding his sex scandal, certainly thousands of views will be anxious to see what he says!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Josh should appear on Jill & Jessa: Counting On? Should he apologize for what he did? Tell us in the comments below!

