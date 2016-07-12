Maddie Ziegler: Top 5 Reasons She Makes A Great ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Judge

Maddie Ziegler has officially joined the ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ panel! The ‘Dance Moms’ alum may only be 13, but she’s certainly qualified for her new job. See the top 5 reasons why she makes a great judge right here!

Make way for Maddie Ziegler! The 13-year-old Dance Moms prodigy is the newest judge on So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation, joining fellow judges Paula Abdul, Jason Derulo, and Nigel Lythgoe for the final rounds of the competition. With the Top 10 ready to compete for the title, find out why we think Maddie makes the perfect addition to the judges panel!

1. Her dance resume is loaded.

After being the clear star of Dance Moms during her time on the show, Maddie’s dancing career has only gotten more impressive. Becoming best known for her appearances in Sia‘s music videos, Maddie has also been featured on countless television shows such as Saturday Night Live, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and even the Grammys. Plus, she’s been on magazine covers simply because she’s such an amazing dancer!

2. She’s an award-winning dancer.

As if being on a hit TV show and appearing in several major music videos isn’t impressive enough, Maddie has won two awards for her dancing. She was voted Favorite Dancer 17 & Under at the 2014 Industry Dance Awards and took home the DailyMail.com Seriously Popular Award at this year’s People’s Choice Awards. Oh, and let’s not forget the insane amount of titles she won at regional, state and national dance competitions on Dance Moms!

3. She’s worked with one of the toughest dance coaches.

If you’ve watched even a short clip of Dance Moms, you know that Abby Lee Miller is not an easy coach — she’s really tough on her dancers, and she’s not very easy to impress. But Maddie managed to not only impress Abby, she was basically the favorite!

4. She can relate to the contestants.

This season is called So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation because all of the contestants are between the ages of 8 and 13. As a 13-year-old herself, Maddie is basically the same age as all of the kids she’s judging, which makes her criticism extremely fair!

5. Her dancing has been deemed influential.

Because of everything she’s achieved, Maddie was named one of Time magazine’s 30 Most Influential Teens of 2015. Certainly kids her age would want to hear what she has to say about their dancing — and we’re eager to hear her critiques too!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Maddie makes a great SYTYCD judge? Which contestant do you want to win Season 13? Tell us below!