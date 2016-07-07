15 Easy Diet & Fitness Tricks From Celebs Like Selena Gomez, Julianne Hough & More

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Struggling to commit to a full diet and exercise program? Ease your way into getting fit with some simple swaps. Click ahead for diet and fitness tips from your favorite celebrities!

The summer may be well underway, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to tone up. Celebs like Selena Gomez, 23, and Julianne Hough, 27, have all of the diet and fitness tips you need to help you get a long and lean body with ease. See the advice they shared with Us Weekly, and give their best tips a try for yourself.



Lea Michele: The actress relies on spin classes at SoulCycle to torch calories (a 45-minute class can burn up to 500 calories!) and tone her abs. “Even though it’s spinning, it really focuses on your abs,” she told Us Weekly.

Selena Gomez: Though she takes Pilates classes while on her Revival tour, Sel also shared that she likes to have a green juice made with carrots, kale and ginger before her shows.

Gigi Hadid: The model turns to NYC’s Gotham Gym, training with owner Rob Piela. He told Us Weekly that an easy way to burn 375 calories is by jumping rope for 30 minutes. He also recommends holding a plank position for as long as you can three times a day to help tone your abs because “it’s an excellent way to hit the transverse abdominals.”

Bella Hadid: Meanwhile, Gigi’s younger sis prefers to get her exercise in with a run and sip on green juice.

Carrie Underwood: The country singer gave Us Weekly a full breakdown on how she stays fit, which includes 90-minute workouts six days a week and a vegan diet.

Ellie Goulding: The super fit singer breaks up her boxing and boot camp workouts with a weekly gymnastics class. “It’s just a really good way to keep fit because you’re constantly having to engage your core,” she told Us. “And it’s fun!”

Nina Dobrev: The actress turns to yoga sessions to for long, lean muscles. Heather Peterson, senior vice president of programming at CorePower Yoga, told Us that to tone your butt and hips try adding weights into your workout. “Stand with legs together and bend your knees to lower into a chair position, holding 5-pound weights at your chest. Lift your right foot and tap it to the side, keeping hips level. Continue for 30 seconds, then switch legs.”

Julianne Hough: Like BFF Nina, Jules loves yoga, but she also takes dance and cycling classes to “shock” her body.

Jessica Alba: Jessica’s trainer, Jennifer “JJ Dancer” Johnson recommends that she aim to drink a gallon of water a day, while Sheryl Crow‘s dietician, Rachel Beller, recommends adding mint or parsley to your water because “they minimize bloat.”

JoJo Fletcher: To make her muscles pop, the Bachelorette tells Us Weekly that she sticks to cardio and cuts out grains.

Jennifer Garner: Jennifer is a regular at Simone De La Rue‘s Body by Simone classes. To target your core, the trainer says to “Start in a plank with a towel under your right foot. Slide your right leg to your right shoulder. Do 10 reps, then repeat on the left side.”

Lauren Cohan: The Walking Dead star’s trainer, Eric the Trainer says you’ll burn more fat if you complete 20 to 60 minutes of exercise in the morning on an empty stomach. Then, refuel with a mix of protein, carbs and fat like an egg white omelet with blueberries and raw almonds.

Kate Hudson: The 37-year-old keeps her body toned by alternating between strength training, dance and Pilates classes four days a week.

Shakira: Anna Kaiser, creator of AKT InMotion and Shakira’s personal trainer told Us you can tone your glutes by following this quick routine. “Lie on the ground with knees bent and feet flat, then lift your hips so you’re in a bridge position. Extend the right leg toward the ceiling, then pulse up with the left side of your butt. Do for a minute, then switch legs.”

Nina Agdal: The model offered up our favorite advice yet when she told Us that she sticks to five small meals throughout the day and St. Tropez Self-Tanning Mousse. “You put it all over your body and on your face, then you sleep with it,” she explained. “You immediately look skinnier. It’s the best trick!”

