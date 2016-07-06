Snapchat Changes: New ‘Memories’ Option Changes The Way You Snap

Courtesy of Snapchat

Change is coming! Snapchat just announced a new feature called ‘Memories,’ which is a total game changer for the instantaneous photo and video sharing app. Whoa!

On Wednesday, July 6, Snapchat unleashed a new app update that will change the way you create stories indefinitely. The new feature is called “Memories,” and you’re going to freak out when you find out what it’s here to do!

Have you ever wished you saved a Snap before it was gone forever? Better yet, have you ever wished you could upload an old photo or video to your story to share? Well, good news… now you can!

Once the update comes through on your device, you’ll be able to save Snaps to a camera roll on the app. The camera roll is a little smarter than the one on your device, as it will be searchable by object. For instance, if you snap lots of pictures of your cat, you can search “cat” to see all of the photos and/or videos saved in your Memories. How cool is that?

The other feature that Memories allows you to do now is to share your old snaps. You will be able to incorporate old snaps into your stories for nostalgia purposes, like birthdays, anniversaries, etc. You can even create entirely new stories from your old snaps!

So, how will your followers know that the snap is old? Anything taken over 24 hours prior to you posting (or re-posting) will have a white border around it. You’ll still be able to update the old snaps in your memories with emojis, time stamps, and more.

Now, after reading all of that you’re probably concerned about your privacy, right? After all, lots of users use snap so they can share some NSFW content with specific people. Well, have no fear! Snapchat has incorporated a feature that allows you to make a snap “My Eyes Only,” which means it won’t be shown in your Memories camera roll. Users will have to enter a code to see the “My Eyes Only” content. So smart!

Memories is available just by swiping up while on the camera screen.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about these new changes? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.