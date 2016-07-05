Casey Anthony: Secret Life Revealed 5 Years After Being Acquitted Of Child’s Murder

SplashNews

Five years ago this month, a jury decided that Casey Anthony was NOT guilty of killing her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. Escaping a possible death sentence, the 25-year-old left the courtroom a free woman. But what is Casey doing today? Her recent activities may actually shock you!

Casey Anthony, 30, the woman once described by a Department of Corrections spokeswoman as “one of the most hated women in America,” is surprisingly “bored” after her controversial acquittal in July 2011! Back then, many Americans were — and many still are– convinced of Casey’s guilt, which has prevented the just-turned-30-year-old from holding down a job, making friends, and even dating. But that’s not all — get the crazy details of her secret life below!

There’s “not much is going on in her life,” a source reportedly close to Casey revealed to People Mag. “She gets up each day, hangs around, checks the internet, takes some pictures, and doesn’t do much. She can’t hold a real job, and she doesn’t really make a lot of friends, for obvious reasons. When people find out about her history, they usually bail on her. She’s 30, with very few friends her age.”

Yikes! Sounds like Casey’s life is pretty, well, boring! And apparently Casey herself can’t stop complaining about it. “She’s got enough money to live, but not enough to really do anything,” the source continued. “She sort of lives like an old person, on a fixed income without much going on in her life. She’s bored, and she complains about boredom all the time.”

The source also claims that Casey still resides in South Florida and receives financial support from some members of her legal team. And earlier this year, in an effort to increase her income, Casey launched her own photography business, Case Photography. However, she reportedly “has done very few projects.”

And while Casey has actually resumed dating, sources claim she has only gone on a few dates since the acquittal and that those evenings have been spent almost exclusively with men she met “through her very small legal circle,” another source dished. But most surprising of all? Sources accuse Casey of staging paparazzi-style photo ops when she’s low on cash! She even allegedly tries to sell these pics to various media outlets — wow!

For those who need a refresher, a jury deliberated for about 11 hours on July 5, 2011 before finding Casey NOT guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. To this day, Caylee’s murderer has not been brought to justice.

