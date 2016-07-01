Nicki Minaj Opens Robe to Show Naked Breasts in Sexy Snap

Courtesy of Instagram

WOW! Nicki Minaj is taking sexy selfies to a whole other level with her latest snap. The rapper took to Instagram to post her newest mirror shot showing her breasts, and she leaves little to the imagination in a silk, floor-length peach robe. See the racy pic here!

Nicki Minaj, 33, flashes major boob-age and gives us some Angelina Jolie, 41, leg action in her latest sexy snap — and she’s never looked better! Posing seductively in what appears to be a dressing room, the rapper dons sleek blonde locks as she shows it all off!

Nicki, who is engaged to rapper Meek Mill, 29, is no stranger to posting sexy pics online, but this one is certainly one of her most scandalous yet — and we’re loving her Kim Kardashian, 35, approach to selfies.

The rapper poses in a silk peach robe that could hardly stay closed because her amazing figure is on full display. Her toned thigh is propped up in the photo and her breasts make an appearance in the snap too. Nicki’s pink fluorescent nails and toes almost match her robe in the shot, and she looks ready for a super hot photoshoot. We all know multi-colored wigs and all kinds of colors are the norm for her hair color, but Nicki kept it simple with a gorgeous straight blonde do’.

When she’s not out partying it up with her fiancé at strip clubs, Nicki is usually surrounded by Drake, 29, rumors. It’s no secret there is tension between her man and the “Views” rapper since the two have been known to feud in the past. But, Drake finally spoke out about all of the back-and-forth drama that went down in an interview back in April.

“I always have respect and love for Nicki,” Drake revealed in a new interview with Zane Lowe for OVO Radio, via Vulture, revealing that she still has a piece of his heart. Unfortunately, he also revealed that the two “haven’t spoke” in quite some time. Bummer.

“I don’t really talk to Nicki. Again, another person that I have a lot of love for and a lot of respect, not only for our past and how much work and time we put in, but even just the way she dealt with the situation [regarding Birdman and Lil Wayne] at hand,” Drake explained. “I understand what love is, and I understand a personal situation. She dealt with me how I would expect her to, which was with class, and I could only ever do the same.”

For now, Nicki seems to be concentrating on Meek Mill — especially while she waits for an alleged “third ring” to come. Time will tell…

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nicki’s latest sexy snap? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

