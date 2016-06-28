Courtesy of Warner Bros

Hold on to your sorting hats, Potter fans! Daniel Radcliffe said he might be playing everyone’s favorite Gryffindor again! WE KNOW. Read on to find out what it would take for Daniel to fly back into the wizarding world.

Daniel Radcliffe, 26, is Harry Potter no more, and hasn’t been for quite some time. But that doesn’t mean he would be opposed to heading back to Hogwarts in the future. Daniel revealed in an interview on June 28 that he might be willing to put his robes back on. Click here to see what the actor said about reprising his best-known role yet!

“It would depend on the script,” Daniel said during an interview with Britain’s Radio Times, published on June 28. “The circumstances would have to be pretty extraordinary. But then I am sure Harrison Ford said that with Han Solo and look what happened there! So I am saying, ‘No,’ for now but leaving room to backtrack in the future.” Wow, if Daniel made a comeback as Harry, and it was anywhere near as awesome as 73-year-old Harrison’s Han in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, 22 years after he last played the character in 1983’s Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi, we would lose our minds!

As we all know, Daniel starred in the eight Harry Potter movies over the span of 10 years, starting with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) and last playing our dear Harry in 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. Since finishing his career as the wizard (for now!) he has starred in films like Swiss Army Man, Victor Frankenstein and Kill Your Darlings, as well as taking the stage in plays like Equus and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

But do we really think Harry will return some day? Is Daniel just toying with our hearts? We can only get so much joy from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. We need more Potter! For now you can see Daniel in Now You See Me 2. But obviously that won’t be enough.

HollywoodLifers, how crazy would you be if Daniel returned as Harry? Let us know below!

