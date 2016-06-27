Michael Jackson: Alleged Ex Reveals His Darkest Sexual Secrets With Famous Women

Courtesy of Shana Mangatal/REX/Shutterstock/FameFlynet

Holy moly! One of Michael Jackson’s alleged ex-lovers Shana Mangatal, is spilling the beans of some of his darkest celebrity sex stories! We have all of her naughty revelations – including her own – right here.

This is crazy! An alleged former flame of Michael Jackson’s named Shana Mangatal wrote a memoir called Michael and Me: The Untold Story of Michael Jackson’s Secret Romance, that includes shocking secrets about the King of Pop’s trysts with herself, Madonna, 57, Naomi Campbell, 46, and more! We have all of the stunning secrets, here.

Shana used to be Michael’s manager’s assistant and confidant before becoming more, according to Radar. She explains that they shared their first kiss in his trailer while filming for his short film Ghosts in 1996. “The feel of his soft mouth pressing against mine felt like an old familiar pillow, warm and inviting,” she remembered. “He gently grabbed the back of my head with one hand and stroked my hair as we continued. He kissed me more passionately than before and I felt shockwaves pulsating all over my body.” Woah! But their love affair didn’t stop there!

Later that summer, she met him in his hotel to make love for the first (and last) time. “He took my hand and softly placed it between his legs…He was clearly excited,” she explained. “He guided me down there…and I kissed it.” Afterward, MJ expressed regret. “You know, I pray to God every night to take my sexual desires away,” he allegedly said to her. She says he wanted to focus solely on art.

However, she soon learned it was his relationship with Debbie Rowe that made him pull away from Shana, because at the time, Debbie was already pregnant with his first child. “Suddenly, the reasoning behind his intense need to keep everything between us a secret became crystal clear,” she revealed. “This was devastating.”

Apart from his cheating on Debbie, Shana revealed several other secrets of his love affairs. “Michael loved to tell the story of his first date with Madonna,” she gushed. “According to him, she came to his condo in nothing but a robe and tried to seduce him. But Madonna’s plan didn’t work. Her aggression turned him off.”

Another time, Naomi Campbell allegedly gushed about how he’d seduced her while filming a music video in 1992. “She told a friend of mine who was on set, ‘I want Michael’s body. I feel like I’ve already had Michael’s body, so we might as well just take it further,'” Shana wrote.

Michael also used sex as a bargaining tool with wife Lisa Marie Presley. “He uses it to barter for things he wants,” she said. “He’ll say things like, ‘I’m not going to have sex with you unless you let me be photographed with your kids.’ He makes her think that she wants it more than he does and he uses that to his advantage.” So crazy!

