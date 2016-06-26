Beyonce: Fans Flip Out Over Surprise BET Awards Performance — See Tweets

Queen Bey has done it again! Beyonce showed the world just how flawless she is with an amazing surprise performance at the 2016 BET Awards, and fans went absolutely wild.

Beyonce, 34, opened the show with a performance we’ll never forget tonight, June 26, and everyone understandably lost their minds when she stepped out on the Microsoft Theater stage at the BET Awards. Check out what fans tweeted in response to Bey’s fantastic opening!



Now, that is how you open a show. Beyonce shocked us all when she showed up to the BET Awards as the unannounced opening act, and she slayed any and everyone watching with a performance of “Freedom”. Here’s a roundup of the best fan reactions!

That BET performance makes me want to see the #FormationWorldTour again🐝🐝 #Beyonce — Gyneen Bridges (@GyneenB) June 27, 2016

Bey: I'mma do Freedom.#BETAwards: Yes.

Bey: Whole stage gonna be wet.@BET: We don't care.

Bey: Folks might get electrocuted.

BET: Worth it — ☔️ April ☔️ (@ReignOfApril) June 27, 2016

Just caught the last part of #Beyonce and #kendricklamar performing at the #BETAwards and wow that was amazing #Freedom — Jerry Mitchell (@The_iAdvisor) June 27, 2016

Like you can say what you want but that girl performs from her head to her toes #Beyonce #BETAwards — IG:@Aint_Shebeat (@Aude_Vee) June 27, 2016

It's so nice of @Beyonce to let other ppl perform at her concert #BETAward #Beyonce — Lala (@Oooolalala31) June 27, 2016

Now that is singing live and a performance! #beyonce #BETAwards — Shamaya ❤️ (@shamaya_c) June 27, 2016

During her performance, Beyonce walked through a flood of water as her incredibly talented dancers backed her up. Bey looked unreal in a sheer, sparkling leotard, and of course she showed off her sick dance moves the entire time. Oh, and the surprises didn’t stop there — Kendrick Lamar also came onstage to rap a verse! So epic. It was a super powerful performance overall, and the crowd went crazy as Bey and Kendrick took it to the next level with their vocals and high energy.

Bey and her squad kept the whole thing a secret up until the very start of the show, when fans took to social media to speculate about her making a possible appearance after her dancers were seen entering the stadium. The BET Awards Twitter account then confirmed it by announcing the “whole world will be in #Formation” — talk about last-minute promotion! It’s safe to say that we’ll be talking about this performance for years to come. Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full BET Awards coverage!

HollywoodLifers, did Beyonce’s performance blow your mind? Tell us what you thought of it in the comments below!