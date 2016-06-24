Selena Gomez Teases New Album Less Than 1 Year After ‘Revival’ Release — See Cryptic Message

Courtesy of Instagram

Selena Gomez is about to kill us with kindness — AGAIN! The 23-year-old singer just revealed she’s ‘VERY close’ to releasing ‘album #2.’ We don’t know what she means by ‘album #2’ — this would be her third solo record, but we’ll take what we can get!

Get excited! Selena Gomez may have just released Revival in October 2015, but the 23-year-old is already hard at work on her next album and it might drop sooner than you think!



On June 24, Selena took to both Twitter and Instagram to let her millions of fans know she’s already working on another album. But what’s interesting is on Twitter, she said it’s “very close” to being done. But then on Instagram, she said “it’s just starting.” So, unfortunately, we’re not exactly sure how much of the project is complete, and that’s what makes the message so cryptic.

Furthermore, Selena is calling this “album #2,” but this would be her third solo album. Previously, she released Stars Dance in 2013 and Revival in 2015. Again, very cryptic.

But either way, we’re super excited. Especially because Selena said “this next album is 👅💋,” which we can only assume is a good thing!

Not surprisingly, fans are freaking out on Instagram. One person commented on Selena’s pic with the following message: “Queen new album yesssssssssss 😱😱 I am not even over revival . 😍😍😍 you are the best . Truly slaying it.” Another said, “WOW WHAT NEW ALBUM SEL YOUR STILL ON TOUR FROM REVIVAL AND YOU ALREADY HAVE A NEW ALBUM ❤️OMGGG CAN’T WAIT TO HEAR AND SEE AL ABOUT THAT ALBUM OMGGGGGGGG.” Clearly, her fans are just as excited as we are! Hopefully, she’ll have some killer collaborations on the new album — like maybe with her BFF Taylor Swift!

After a few weeks in the studio bus safe to say.. we are VERY close to album #2 #SG2 pic.twitter.com/kWFg7ZdBPp — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) June 24, 2016

HollywoodLifers, are YOU excited for Selena Gomez’s next album? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.