Michael Jackson’s Secret Sex Closet Photos: Shocking Pics Found In Police Raid Revealed

The news that a secret ‘sex closet’ was uncovered at Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch is beyond disturbing. The images from what police discovered in their horrifying raid have now been released; click through to see them.

Seven years after Michael Jackson‘s death, footage and images from a 2003 raid on the singer’s home have been released to the public. Santa Barbara police apparently discovered a hidden room behind a false wall in the singer’s closet at Neverland Ranch, and uncovered a disturbing collection of toys, dolls, books and magazines that were allegedly there to “groom” children to “reduce their sexual inhibitions.” Click through to see what police uncovered in their raid.

This is sickening. The police raid happened as Michael was facing serious charges of child molestation; he was acquitted of the alleged crimes in 2005. The contents of that secret room included a cache of child pornography. Take a look at what police found when they busted open the room.

Michael apparently had signed photos of child actor Macaulay Culkin, which looks to be a headshot around the time he starred in the Home Alone films in the 1990s. He had a massive collection of vintage toys, including Batman figurines, Bart Simpson dolls, baby dolls, and characters from old cartoons.

There are dozens of radio controlled cars, tables full of tea sets, a vintage arcade cabinet, Mickey Mouse merchandise — the list goes on. The other things seen in the room are too disturbing to ignore: a bed, a toilet, books and magazines filled with child porn. It’s enough to fuel nightmares for years.

For what it’s worth, Michael’s family is vehemently defending him against any accusations that he had this secret sex closet. Michael’s brother, Jermaine Jackson, thinks the whole police report was made up to slander him. “In death, Michael still suffers trial by media but his exoneration is enshrined in court transcripts ‘journalists’ are too lazy to read,” he tweeted after seeing the news. Michael’s daughter, Paris Jackson, also tweeted in his defense: “Unfortunately negativity will always sell. I urge you all to ignore the trash & the parasites who make a career trying to slander my father.”

