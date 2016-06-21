Roman Reigns Suspended: Fans Defend WWE Star After He Violates Wellness Policy

Image Courtesy of WWE

The Empire has spoken! After news broke that WWE star Roman Reigns was suspended from fighting for 30 days for violating the company’s ‘wellness policy,’ his fans immediately took to Twitter to defend him. See their supportive tweets right here!

Roman Reigns‘ fans may be down, but not out! Although the Empire is definitely bumming over Roman’s 30-day suspension, they quickly declared that they stand behind the 31-year-old WWE star in the midst of his violation drama. Of course Roman (whose real name is Joe Anoa’i) received some grief for his violation, but for the most part, social media was flooded with support for him!

WWE announced on its website on June 21 that Roman was suspended for violating the company’s “wellness policy.” It’s still unclear exactly what Roman used that violated the policy — which could involve anything from steroids to marijuana — but the suspension means that he’ll have to sit out for the next 30 days, effective immediately.

Not surprisingly, the news came as a shock to Roman’s “Empire,” who couldn’t help expressing their sadness on Twitter. “Can’t believe @WWERomanReigns is suspended… I hope when he returns, nothing will change and he can get the chance to get back the title,” one fan wrote. Others were quick to defend him: “@WWERomanReigns it takes guts to admit & stand by one’s mistakes. I have nothing but respect & love for you. We’re all human. God bless.” There was plenty more where that came from, too! See more below:

@WWERomanReigns it takes guts to admit & stand by one's mistakes. I have nothing but respect & love for you. We're all human. God bless 🙏 — Beatriz M. (@beatriz_morls07) June 21, 2016

Still support @WWERomanReigns. Owned up to it and he will learn from this. — George (@xGeorgebyNature) June 21, 2016

@WWERomanReigns It's okay Emperor the Empire will be here once you return. We all make mistakes you're only human. Take it easy! 😊 — Roman-Reigns.ℕet (@RomanReignsNet) June 21, 2016

Can't believe @WWERomanReigns is suspended… I hope when he returns, nothing will change and he can get the chance to get back the title — channiboo❤️❤️ (@channiichick) June 21, 2016

You have all my support @WWERomanReigns . I'll always support you. It just kills me that i won't see you wrestle in 30 days. 😭😭😭 — Roman's Empire (@AyeeeAlexandraa) June 21, 2016

Forever #RomanEmpire 👊🏻❤️😢😭 Forever @WWERomanReigns biggest #German Fan ❣️ Forget this not roman you are the best 👊🏻❤️😢 — Miss__Steffi (@Miss__Steffi) June 21, 2016

Pure speculation on @WWERomanReigns situation. Stop with the steroid allegations FFS. Dude probably just smoked a lil ganja. #RomanReings — Jesse Hays (@jhays91) June 21, 2016

@WWERomanReigns it's ok it's only the 1st one seems like U learned from Ur mistake just take this time & enjoy with Ur family #RomanEmpire — King Of Kings (@biks502) June 21, 2016

@RomanReignsNet its a shame people want him fail at anything he does. I'm a Roman Reigns fan forever — carolyn burley (@carolyn_burley) June 21, 2016

As some fans mentioned, Roman wasn’t afraid to own up to his mistakes. “I apologize to my family, friends and fans for my mistake in violating WWE’s wellness policy,” he tweeted as soon as the news broke. “No excuses. I own it.” Since we still don’t know what exactly Roman did to land him in trouble, we have to at least commend him for admitting he’s in the wrong!

This has been a rough week for Roman, as he just lost his title at Money In The Bank on June 19, just two days before his suspension. Once he has done his time, surely he’ll be back with a vengeance — and hopefully will be more careful about violating policies again!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Roman’s suspension? Do you support him or did he deserve the punishment? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.