‘Wicked’ Movie Is Coming In December 2019: Vote For Your Dream Cast

The 2004 musical that earned three Tony Awards will be heading to the big screen in 2019, but who will possibly attempt to step into Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel’s shoes?

Let’s start there: no one will ever — and I mean ever — be able to compare to Idina Menzel‘s Elphaba or Kristin Chenoweth‘s Glinda. However, we have to try right? While of course we’d love for either lady to reprise their roles 15 years after the show they won for, it’s not likely. So, here you can vote for who you want to play the two leads, as well as the roles of Feyero, Nessa, and the Wizard!



Glinda

There are many options here, but we have to say Amanda Seyfried would be great — and she’s already into the role. “I’ve been campaigning to play Glinda for years now,” she said in an interview last year with MTV. She actually was working on vocal training for the role of Cinderella in Into the Woods, and stopped so that she could focus on rehearsing for Glinda. “I might be too old when they make it. Or if they make it sooner than later, maybe I’m not the right person. I just still…I want it. I want to present myself and be a good candidate,” she told ETOnline. Well, that definitely makes her a good candidate.



Elphaba

If it were up to Amanda, she’d pick Anna Kendrick as her Elphaba. In 2014, insiders had told us that she was a front-runner for the role, since Universal also did Pitch Perfect 2. “Anyone that is anyone will be offered an audition. The studio anticipates it to be a major box office hit and will be nurturing it until it’s completed to make it as big as it can become,” our source said. Also, we know she can sing “For Good” (with KChen!). She did it at Trevor live; you can watch here.



Fiyero

Alright, so I kind of cheated in this one. Aaron Tveit, who you may remember from Fox’s production of Grease: Live, actually played Fiyero for five months in 2008 and then again in 2009 for two months. Cleary he can do the role. However, there are so many talented men in Hollywood and I have to say that for me, Jonathan Groff is also a contender.



Nessa

The role of Nessarose, the handicapped younger sister of Elphaba, isn’t an easy one to play. However, we have some thoughts. All of the following options are contenders — my personal vote goes to Laura Bernanti, who won a Tony for her role in Gypsy. However, Vanessa Hudgens recently headed to Broadway for Gigi, so we know the female power is there.



The Wizard

Last but not least, we have the wonderful wizard. While we’re well aware that it’s a male role, we’re thinking, why not have a woman plan the part? Queen Latifah did one hell of a job in the TV musical, and one lady we are obsessed with who is unstoppable, can act, and can sing is Helen Mirren.



Alright guys, don’t forget to vote!