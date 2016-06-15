Kylie Jenner Rocks Blue Hair & Bangs — See New Look & Makeover

FameFlyNet/Courtesy of Instagram

Kylie brought back one of her famous wigs for a night out on June 14. She rocked long blue hair with bangs — are you loving this look?

Kylie Jenner, 18, has been rocking her natural, short dark hair for a while now, so we were thrilled to see her in color again! Her wig jazzed up her outfit as she hit a party with sister Khloe Kardashian.

Get The Look Shop Blue Hair Dye

Kylie rocked a baggy red tee and black thigh-high boots with her long blue locks.

Wig master Tokyo created the look for Kylie and posted pics of Instagram, writing: “Dark teal custom color | using green envy and shocking blue @manicpanicnyc to create this color |#kyliejenner #touchedbytokyo #tokyostylez.”

Kylie posted a bunch of videos and pics on Snapchat showing off her makeover — wonder how long this hairstyle will last!

Kylie Jenner’s Blue Hair — Bangs & Wig Makeover

We may have been focused on Kylie’s hair on June 14, but we’re already looking forward to June 16, when she is releasing her new Lip Kit shade called Majesty, or KyMajesty. The shade is a dark blue-ish black — very metallic and shimmery. It looks gorgeous on her!

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

Kylie’s makeup for her night out was pretty minimal and natural looking. She wore a nude lip with a hint of eyeliner and glowing, highlighted skin. Click the main image above to see more pics of Kylie with her various hair colors — she has rocked so many! Which one is your fave?



Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

Are you loving Kylie’s dark blue hair and bangs? Or do you prefer a more natural hair look on Ky?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.