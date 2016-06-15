Beyonce & Jay Z: How Her Tour Saved Their Marriage After ‘Lemonade’

SplashNews

Jay Z and Beyonce’s marriage appeared to be on the rocks after she dropped her explosive album, ‘Lemonade’, which seemed to be about Jay cheating! But they’re lucky in love again — and here’s how they did it!

Everyone thought Beyonce, 34, was ready to kick Jay Z, 46, to the curb after she released Lemonade, which may or may not have been about him cheating on her throughout her marriage. But a simple change to their relationship has gotten things back on track, according to a new report. Read on after the jump to find out how their time together on the Formation tour is making them closer than ever!

“Jay is making time for Beyoncé and his family more overall,” a source told E! News. “Jay has been by Beyoncé side during many of her shows so far. They have been making time for date nights with each other to some of their favorite restaurants around New York City.”

“They went on a romantic boat ride and got to laugh and enjoy the day together,” the source continued. “They are in such a happy place as a couple…Beyoncé and Jay have found love again and it’s very obvious to all the people around them.”

They really looked so happy together during their first red carpet appearance together since the Lemonade drama! Jay and Bey walked the red carpet with their darling daughter Blue Ivy, 3, at the CFDA awards on June 6. Beyonce was the surprise winner of the Fashion Icon Award at the event, and Jay looked so proud to be by her side!

