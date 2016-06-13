‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Recap: Nathan Blasts Jenelle & Says Her ‘Sex Is Painful’

Courtesy of MTV

How awkward. During the first part of ‘Teen Mom 2’s Season 7 reunion, Nathan dropped a lot of bombshells about Jenelle. First, he accused her of cheating on him with KIEFFER! And then, he apparently told his lawyer her ‘sex is painful.’ Get all the details here.

We’re not quite sure what Nathan meant when he told his lawyer Jenelle‘s “sex is painful,” but after we heard the reality star say this on the June 13 Teen Mom 2 reunion special, we’re dying to know more! Plus, Nathan said he saw Jenelle in bed with Kieffer, which is what ultimately ended their relationship. It was a huge bombshell, and all it did was make us think of Barbara‘s famous statement, “Well, Juh-nelle I see ya with Kieffa!”

Nathan and Jenelle got into some heated arguments on the first part of the reunion special. They argued about cheating, custody, and so much more. But we had a hard time concentrating because of Nathan’s unfortunate haircut. What was that?

As per usual, Barbara was the breakout star of the night, as she talked about getting on Tinder, Jenelle’s “one night” stand with Kieffer, and how she now likes David. My, how the tables have turned. Apparently, one dinner did the trick. Barbara is back on Team David and hating on Nathan.



Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

Meanwhile, Leah refrained from screaming “monkey” during this reunion special, but that’s probably because none of her exes attended the reunion, so no one accused her of any sort of drug use. Corey stayed home because he didn’t like the way Dr. Drew made him look last season, and Jeremy is apparently too caught up with his new girlfriend to care about doing the show anymore. Leah said she now accepts that she and Jeremy will never get back together, and she cried a bit about Ali‘s health condition. But other than that, most of the hour belonged to Jenelle and her crazy life.

What do YOU think, HollywoodLifers? Can you believe Jenelle reunited with Kieffer? What do you think Nathan meant by saying Jenelle’s sex is painful? And how do you feel about Corey skipping out on the reunion this season? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.