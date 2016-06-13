Orlando Nightclub Shooter’s Ex-Wife: He Beat Me, He Was A Violent Man — Not A Terrorist

How terrifying. The ex-wife of Omar Mateen, the shooter who killed at least 50 people in an Orlando nightclub on June 12, revealed that he was an extremely violent man in the wake of his killing spree. Read her shocking statement here.

Was Omar Mateen a terrorist? While this question still remains unanswered, his ex-wife, Sitora Yusufiy, insists that he was “mentally ill” and would beat her. After Omar opened fire in Pulse nightclub in Orlando, she had no problem telling reporters that Omar was not a good man.

After meeting online in 2009, Sitora and Omar didn’t wait very long to get married. At the time, Sitora declared that Omar “seemed like a normal human being” when she first met him, so she wasn’t aware of how aggressive he was until it was too late. Sitora revealed that she realized he was “mentally unstable” and had bipolar disorder, which resulted in a very short-lived marriage.

“After a few months he started to beat me,” she said. “He was mentally unstable… he was obviously disturbed. I know he had a history of [taking] steroids.”

Sitora said that Omar did own a gun during their marriage, although she didn’t explain exactly why he did. On top of all that, Sitora mentioned that he was also “short tempered” and would express “hate towards things.” While she was telling reporters all of these things, though, she wouldn’t elaborate on his homophobic views — which is unfortunately one of the most important things to know about Omar.

The Orlando nightclub where Omar opened fire is a gay club, which immediately made people think that Omar targeted Pulse as a hate crime rather than a terrorist attack. Regardless of what it was, the massacre resulted in at least 50 people dead and 53 injured, which is the worst in United States history. Our hearts go out to those affected by this terrible tragedy.

