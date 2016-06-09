Grace VanderWaal: 5 Things To Know About ‘AGT’ Star Simon Cowell Called ‘Next Taylor Swift’

Grace VanderWaal took the stage on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and completely blew, not only the audience away, but also the notoriously tough judges! So much so that Simon Cowell even declared the 12-year-old ‘The Next Taylor Swift’ after she performed her song!

Video of Grace VanderWaal‘s, 12, America’s Got Talent performance has already gone viral — which honestly, is no surprise. The young singer is seriously the REAL deal, and we’re not the only ones who think so! Simon Cowell, 56, even called her “the next Taylor Swift” while Howie Mandel, 60, gushed that she is a “living, beautiful, walking miracle.” Watch her incredible performance below and check out our five must-know facts about the soon-to-be-star!

Grace humbly stepped onto the AGT stage and immediately charmed the judges with her sweet demure and honest attitude. The singer even admitted that she’d never performed in front of a crowd before, and when Simon asked her if she thought she could win the competition, Grace replied that she hoped for a “miracle.”

But as soon as she opened her mouth, it was clear that a miracle was NOTHING compared to her own breathtaking talent. Of course Howie sent her to the live round right away, which was followed by plenty of tears and a standing ovation. But the best part of it all? It felt like we were witnessing a star being born! Here are five things you need to know about the incredibly talented (and maybe future T. Swift):

1. She writes her own music!

Just like Taylor herself, Grace is a singer/songwriter. In fact, while most contestants opt to sing covers during their America’s Got Talent auditions, Grace took a chance and performed an original piece. She sang, “I Don’t Know My Name” and we have to say, it was QUITE catchy!

.@GraceVanderWaal you’re so talented! stoked for what the future holds for you, thanks for being courageous n charismatic, gr8 songwriter! — Tyler Carter (@TylerCarter4L) June 9, 2016

2. She plays the ukulele.

Along with her insane singing skills, Grace is also a gifted musician. As we all know, Taylor plays the guitar, but we love how Grace strummed on a ukulele as she sang her original lyrics. Talk about talent!

3. Her friends don’t even know she sings.

…Well let’s be honest, they probably know NOW! But before she performed her piece for the judges, Simon asked her if her peers at school supported her singing. Grace got a little shy and replied, “Most of my friends don’t really know I sing.” Simon confirmed, “So they don’t know you’re here.” “No!” Grace laughed.

4. Her family is super supportive of her.

Grace is from Suffern, New York and she lives with her mother, father, and her older sister Olivia, 15. Grace has referred to Olivia as her best friend — aw! The family also shares two dogs together, according to inspiremore.com.

5. She started writing music from a very early age.

Grace started writing music at the tender age of 3 — when most of us couldn’t even write! She has kept her passion alive ever since. SO amazing!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you agree with Simon? IS Grace the next T. Swift? Sound off!