Miss USA 2016: Watch The Pageant Live Stream Free

It’s time! The 2016 Miss USA pageant airs tonight, June 5, and only one lady will be crowned Miss USA at the end of the night. You’re not going to want to miss a minute of the action. Watch the Miss USA live stream now!

Grab your popcorn and get ready for the Miss USA pageant! Gorgeous ladies — 52 to be exact — will be gracing the stage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, to compete for the coveted crown. Watch the Miss USA live stream and find out who gets crowned the moment it happens!

You can watch Miss USA on the pageant’s official website. The show will start at 7 p.m. ET. The show is being hosted by Julianne Hough, Terrence J and Ashley Graham. The contestants looked amazing but we couldn’t ignore how amazing Julianne looked in her multiple outfit changes and Ashley who dazzled backstage.

If you live in the United States, you can also sign up for Sling TV. There’s a free 7-day trial going on right now, so if you sign up, you can watch the Miss USA pageant without any worry!

There are so many beautiful women competing for the Miss USA crown. The 52 girls will show off breathtaking evening gowns and their amazing bikini bodies in swimsuits during the competition. Here’s everything you need to know about the pageant before you watch!

Ali Landry, Joe Zee, Laura Brown, Nigel Barker and Miss USA 2008 Crystle Stewart are serving as judges at the 2016 Miss USA pageant. The Backstreet Boys, Nervo and Chris Young will perform during the show.

Last year, Miss Oklahoma Olivia Jordan won the 2015 Miss USA pageant. The competition came down to Olivia and Miss Texas Ylianna Guerra. Olivia will be on deck at this year’s pageant to crown the new winner! Let’s hope they don’t have a major mishap like what went down at the Miss Universe pageant!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think will win Miss USA? Let us know!

