Muhammad Ali’s Kids: Everything You Need To Know About His 9 Children

The world is absolutely devastated over the loss of Muhammad Ali, and we can’t even imagine what his family is going through. The legendary boxer left behind nine beautiful children, but his history with relationships and family is a bit complicated. Catch up here!

Muhammad Ali was so much more than just a legendary boxer, and when he wasn’t in the ring, he was raising a gorgeous family, including nine kids. Here’s everything you need to know about the GOAT’s children and the five different women who are their mothers.

Muhammad and his second wife, Belinda Boyd, who later changed her named to Khalilah, had four kids together: Maryum was born in 1968, twins Jamillah and Rasheda were born in 1970, and Muhammad Ali Jr. was born in 1972.

He married Veronica Porsche next — they actually had an affair while he was still with Khalilah — and together, they had two more children, daughters, Laila and Hana. After the split from Veronica, Muhammad married Yolonda Williams, who is now his widow, and they adopted a son named Assad Amin.

Along with those seven kids, Muhammad also had two more children out of wedlock. His daughter, Miya’s, mother is a woman named Patricia Harvell, and daughter, Khalilah, is reportedly a love child, conceived while the boxer was still married to Belinda.

We can’t even imagine what the family is going through during this difficult time. Muhammad died at the age of 74 on June 3, just one day after it was announced that he’d been hospitalized for a respiratory infection. He battled Parkinson’s Disease for 32 years before his death.

Before it was announced that he had passed, his daughter, Laila, also a well-known boxer, took to Facebook to share a photo of her dad with her daughter, and thanked fans for their support during this time. Our thoughts remain with the Ali family as they continue to mourn his loss.

