Paul Ryan Endorses Donald Trump For President: We Have A Lot ‘In Common’

Paul Ryan has made it clear: when November rolls around, he’s voting for Donald Trump! The Speaker of the House finally endorsed Donald for President on June 2, explaining that he and Trump ‘have more in common’ than people think!

Forget Taylor Swift, 26, and Calvin Harris, 32 — there’s still plenty of love in politics. In fact, the brand new GOP bromance is between Paul Ryan, 46, and the 2016 Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump, 69. After a little bit of “bad blood,” Paul has come around to give Donald his approval!

“It’s no secret that [Donald] and I have our differences,” Paul wrote in his hometown newspaper, The Janesville Gazette, on June 2. “I won’t pretend otherwise. And when I feel the need to, I’ll continue to speak my mind. But the reality is, on the issues that make up our [Republican] agenda, we have more common ground than disagreement.”

Paul’s endorsement of the controversial candidate comes nearly a month after he and Donald got together for a little heart-to-heart chat on May 12. He explained, in his column, that he first needed to discuss “polices and basic principles” with the ex-Celebrity Apprentice star before giving him the thumbs up. “Through these conversations, I feel confident he would help us turn the ideas in this agenda into laws to help improve people’s lives. That’s why I’ll be voting for him this fall.”

“We’ve talked about the common ground this agenda can represent,” Paul wrote, after saying he plans to introduce a series of republican “policy proposals” into the House of Representatives. “We’ve discussed how the House can be a driver of policy ideas. We’ve talked about how important these reforms are to saving our country.”

“To enact these ideas, we need a Republican president willing to sign them into law,” the Speaker said, after slamming Hillary Clinton, 68. “A Clinton White House would mean four more years of liberal cronyism and a government more out for itself than the people it serves. Quite simply, she represents all that our agenda aims to fix.”

Hillary also represents a woman’s right to choose, and she’s trashed Paul’s “small government” political party for wanting to legislate a woman’s body. That’s one issue where Paul and Donald agree, as Trump has said that women who get abortions should be punished. It seems that Donald’s anti-choice statements helped Paul forget his objections to Donald’s support from the KKK, leading the Speaker of the House to choose Trump this November.

Are you surprised that Paul Ryan endorsed Donald Trump, HollywoodLifers?

