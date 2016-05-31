John Cena Makes Epic Return To WWE After Shoulder Surgery — Watch His Match

He’s baaaaaack! John Cena returned to the ring during the May 30 episode of ‘Monday Night Raw’ after his shoulder surgery in January and went head-to-head with AJ Styles. Watch the match here and see if he was victorious!

John Cena, 39, is ready to take the wrestling world by storm once again! Nearly five months after his intense shoulder surgery, the WWE legend came back to the ring during Monday Night Raw on May 30 and things got really intense. Watch him take on AJ Styles right here!

The 39-year-old made his return in front of an excited crowd and started things out with a lengthy speech, warning the wrestlers in the New Era of WWE that he wasn’t going to make things easy for them. But, of course, he was interrupted — up-and-comer, AJ, joined him front and center for…a handshake?

Things seemed cordial between the guys at first, and when Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who ditched AJ in their tag team just last week, entered the ring, it appeared John and the rookie would team up to take them down.

It didn’t happen just like that, though — instead, The Club got back together to blindside Cena and they totally took him down! John was slammed to the ground and beat up by the three men and it looks like we might have a new WWE feud on our hands!

Back in January, John shocked fans by tweeting that he’d be having shoulder surgery and would be out of the ring for months, but he remained positive about his recovery. “Rather upside down start to 2016 as tomorrow I will head to Birmingham for shoulder surgery,” he wrote. “Life’s full of set backs but #nevergiveup.”

Were you shocked that John returned so soon, HollywoodLifers? Did you think he would win the match?