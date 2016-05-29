Gorilla Shot & Killed After Child Fell Into Exhibit — Animal Lovers Furious Over Kill

The gorilla who grabbed a 4-year-old boy after he fell into the gorilla’s enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo has been shot and killed. Animal lovers are outraged that the gorilla, named Harambe, was slaughtered and have slammed the child’s parents for recklessness.

The parents of the 4-year-old child, who climbed into the gorilla’s enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo on May 28 and fell into it, are under fire after the animal was shot and killed as a result of the terrifying incident. Twitter has erupted over Harambe‘s death and believe the gorilla was just trying to protect the child.

After the child fell into the exhibit, the 400-pound gorilla grabbed the 4-year-old and dragged him away. After about 10 minutes of the child being inside the enclosure, the zoo’s Dangerous Animal Response Team believed the situation to be life-threatening and fatally shot the gorilla with a rifle. And now, a new video has surfaced of the gorilla appearing to be holding hands with the child.

“The Zoo security team’s quick response saved the child’s life. We are all devastated that this tragic accident resulted in the death of a critically-endangered gorilla,” the zoo’s director Thane Maynard said in the statement. “This is a huge loss for the Zoo family and the gorilla population worldwide.”

The fire department’s incident report says that Harambe, who just turned 17 years old, was “violently dragging and throwing the child.” See the reaction to the gorilla’s death below. Plus, check out how celebrities feel about Harambe’s death.

That gorilla shouldn't have died. It shouldn't have been in a zoo in the first place but that's just me. — Ebba (@illestbaba) May 29, 2016

That gorilla was a better parent than that kids mother. — Chuck (@SUKnives) May 29, 2016

Did the zoo not have any tranquilizer darts to put the gorilla to sleep? Come on man the gorilla didn't deserve to die. That zoo is stupid — Road to E3 2016! (@Estebantheguy) May 29, 2016

The gorilla did not do anything wrong in the video. I don't get why they killed him. — I FOLLOW BACK (@DarrionESPN) May 29, 2016

a gorilla was killed at a zoo bc a little boy fell into its exhibit. um where was the boy's parents? why did the gorilla have to suffer? — ㅤ (@bocasmaries) May 29, 2016