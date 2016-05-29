Gorilla Shot & Killed After Child Fell Into Exhibit — Animal Lovers Furious Over Kill

The gorilla who grabbed a 4-year-old boy after he fell into the gorilla’s enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo has been shot and killed. Animal lovers are outraged that the gorilla, named Harambe, was slaughtered and have slammed the child’s parents for recklessness.
The parents of the 4-year-old child, who climbed into the gorilla’s enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo on May 28 and fell into it, are under fire after the animal was shot and killed as a result of the terrifying incident. Twitter has erupted over Harambe‘s death and believe the gorilla was just trying to protect the child.
After the child fell into the exhibit, the 400-pound gorilla grabbed the 4-year-old and dragged him away. After about 10 minutes of the child being inside the enclosure, the zoo’s Dangerous Animal Response Team believed the situation to be life-threatening and fatally shot the gorilla with a rifle. And now, a new video has surfaced of the gorilla appearing to be holding hands with the child.
“The Zoo security team’s quick response saved the child’s life. We are all devastated that this tragic accident resulted in the death of a critically-endangered gorilla,” the zoo’s director Thane Maynard said in the statement. “This is a huge loss for the Zoo family and the gorilla population worldwide.”
The fire department’s incident report says that Harambe, who just turned 17 years old, was “violently dragging and throwing the child.” See the reaction to the gorilla’s death below. Plus, check out how celebrities feel about Harambe’s death.
The child was responsive after being rescued and taken to the Cincinnati’s Children’s Hospital Medical Center. He is expected to survive. The mother of the child has since spoken out following the scary ordeal.
Zoo official decided against shooting the gorilla with a tranquilizer, which would have kept him alive, because the drug would take too long to take effect. “You don’t hit him and he falls over,” Thane said, according to CNN. “It takes a few minutes.”
The whole situation is just so sad. It’s such a terrible tragedy that the gorilla had to die, especially since he just celebrated his 17th birthday on Friday, May 27. Thankfully, the child was not hurt worse after falling into the exhibit.
