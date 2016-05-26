Red Nose Day 2016: Watch The Charity Event Live

Courtesy of Twitter

Red Nose Day is finally here! One of the most celebrity-studded charity events on TV is today, May 26, and some of the hugest names in Hollywood are headed to Los Angeles to host an amazing night of comedy, music and more. You can WATCH it right here!

Tonight is going to be SO much fun! With performances from Elton John and Blake Shelton and appearances from Anna Kendrick, Kristen Bell, Margot Robbie, Steve Buscemi and so many more, we can’t wait to watch The Red Nose Day Special. Check out a live stream of the can’t-miss event right here!



The special is airing live from LA starting at 9/8c on NBC, and it’s being hosted by the hilarious Craig Ferguson. Jack Black, Paul Rudd, Julianne Moore, Liam Neeson, Ellie Kemper, Julia Roberts, Ludacris and tons more celebs will unite to raise money for kids around the world who are in need. How great is that?! WATCH RED NOSE DAY RIGHT HERE with select cable subscriptions.

Besides appearances by stars and musical performances, the special will also highlight Julia Roberts’ trip to Phoenix, AZ, where she visited projects that help children with health issues who can’t afford medical treatment. We’ll also get to see Ludacris’ trip to Atlanta, GA, where he visited a food bank that helps students who live below the poverty line. Overall, the special is meant to raise tons of money, and over $23 million was raised last year — hopefully the organization will top that amount tonight!

Red Nose Day is a fundraising campaign run by Comic Relief Inc., a non-profit organization. Over the past 25 years, Red Nose Day has raised over $1 billion globally! Be sure to tune in tonight to see all of your celebs turn up for this great cause.

