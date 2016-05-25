Kourtney Kardashian Creeped Out By Scott Disick Dating Girls Who Look Like Kendall Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian has taken big notice of Scott Disick’s taste in women and she’s beyond skeeved out by him dating girls that look like her little sisters. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned how its got her asking questions about Scott’s intentions.

It’s totally not lost on Kourtney Kardashian, 37, that Scott Disick‘s latest girlfriend Christina Burke, 20, is a dead ringer for Kendall Jenner, 20. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that as a result, she’s no longer coming to his defense when people accuse her 32-year-old former partner of leering on her little sisters.

“She’s noticed how much his new girlfriend looks like Kendall, how much all these girls he hooks up with seem to look like her younger sisters, it’s weird to her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Scott definitely seems to have a type, preferring tall, brunette model-types that just so happen to be dead ringers for Kenny. Christina in particular looks like she could be the reality star’s identical twin!

“She always used to defend Scott when people accused him of perving on her sisters, but she doesn’t defend him anymore, at this point she doesn’t know what to think,” our source adds. Scott has always had a close relationship with Kendall, but now that she’s grown into such a beautiful young woman, he seems to be giving her a different kind of attention.

After all, who can forget their April Fools’ Day prank where Kourtney pretended to catch Scott and Kendall in bed together, giving a nod to the rumors that the pair has hooked up. But her mind isn’t even going there that could ever have happened.

“Kourtney doesn’t believe Scott has slept with any of her sisters, that’s just not even a possibility in her mind. She doesn’t think he would sink that low, and more than that she trusts her sister,” our source adds. Yeah, Scott does some pretty questionable things, but getting with one of her sisters would be so crazy unforgivable.

