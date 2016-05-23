Justin Bieber Disses BBMAs In Instagram Rant: These Shows Are So ‘Hollow’

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Bieber has pulled a Kanye! The ‘Sorry’ singer delivered a long rant on social media when he posted a two-part post on Instagram on May 23 following the Billboard Music Awards, basically claiming that awards shows like this one aren’t worth his while. Take a look!

Is Justin Bieber, 22, ever satisfied? After putting on a lackluster performance filled with lip-syncing and yawning through others’ appearances at the Billboard Music Awards on May 22, JB took to Instagram to complain about the show and how he doesn’t feel like he received the proper recognition at it. Oh, brother.

Join Amazon Prime For Free – Thousands of Movies & Shows Anytime

Justin Bieber, what are you doing with your life? He posted two photos of sheep grazing in a field on Instagram, and furthering his point, wrote the following essay:

I don’t know about these award shows.. No disrespect to anybody at any of the shows or the people running it. Nothing but love for you guys and your support. But I don’t feel good when I’m there nor after. I try to think of it as a celebration but can’t help feeling like people are rating and grading my performance. A lot of people in the audience there to be seem worried about how much camera time they will get or who they can network with. When I’m doing a regular show I feel they are there for the right reasons and to strictly have a good time! But these award shows seem so hollow. I get the premise is to award people for their accomplishments, but is it really? Because when I look in the audience I see a bunch of fake smiles so that when the camera hits them they look happy. Sure there are people truly proud of others so I don’t want to knock them I’m just looking at the vast majority. I just think to myself if I’m living my purpose I want the reward to be fulfillment. I’m getting awarded for the things that I’m doing and not for who I am which is understandable I know it would probably be hard to calculate and award someone’s spirit lol. But When I do get these awards the temptation of putting my worth in what I do is so hard to fight!!!I am privileged and honored to be recognized by my peers in but in these settings I can’t feel the recognition. There’s an authenticity missing that I crave! And I wonder does anybody else.. Sorry not sorry about grammar it’s not my strong point.

Justin performed “Company” and “Sorry” last night, plus took home the award for Top Male Artist. Talk about biting that hand that feeds you!

Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin Bieber is acting like a brat?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.