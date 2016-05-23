Eva Longoria’s Bridal Beauty — Get Her Exact Wedding Makeup Under $15

Courtesy of Instagram

Eva Longoria looked so glam and gorgeous at her wedding to José Antonio Bastón — read about her stunning hair and makeup look and copy it with drugstore products below!

Some of Hollywood’s biggest stars traveled to Mexico to see Eva Longoria, 41, marry José Antonio Bastón, 47, on May 21. After dating for three years, the couple looked happier than ever as they wed. Here’s how to get Eva’s stunning wedding hair and makeup!

The wedding was held in Mexico and Eva looked like a princess.

Her hair was in old Hollywood waves, and pulled to one side. Her makeup focused on a smokey eye and a pretty, light pink lip.

Eva Longoria’s Wedding Hair — Makeup How To

We don’t know the exact products she wore at her wedding yet, but she is a L’Oreal brand ambassador, so we can assume she is wearing L’Oreal makeup!

She just wore the following products at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, and looked stunning! Copy her exact look below!

For a gorgeous glow, start with the L’Oréal Paris Sublime Bronze Summer Express Face Cream. For a base, use the L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Cushion Foundation — it’s weightless and perfect for summer.

On cheeks, use the L’Oréal Paris Glam Bronze Bronzer. If you need a more dramatic look (for wedding pics!), use the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Pro-Contour Kit.

I personally love to layer mascaras for a wide-eyed effect without falsies. Eva just wore both the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Butterfly Sculpt Mascara and the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Superstar Mascara on the Cannes red carpet.

Use the L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche La Palette Nude Intense palette, followed by the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Lacquer 24H Liner in Black to make eyes pop.

On your lips, try this nude shade with a hint of coral, that Eva wore in Cannes: L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Lipcolor in Fairest Nude.

For gorgeous hair, use the L’Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Boost It Air-Spun Texture Mist for lift and volume and the L’Oréal Paris Advanced Haircare Nutri-Gloss High Shine Glossing Mist for stunning, shiny locks — something every girl wants on their wedding day!



Are you obsessed with Eva’s wedding hair and makeup? Are you going to copy her look for your wedding or next big event?