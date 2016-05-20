Tyga’s New Girl Demi Rose Flaunts Cleavage On Date Night — Making Kylie Jealous?

SplashNews

It seems Tyga is doing okay after his split from Kylie Jenner! The rapper has been spending time with British model Demi Rose, and she totally spiced things up by wearing a plunging bodysuit for their May 19 date night, totally one-upping Kylie by flashing some MAJOR cleavage.

Tyga’s new girl, Demi Rose, 21, is a total Kylie Jenner, 18, look a-like, and she proved it once again by rockin’ an outfit straight out of the Kardashian family’s books for a night out on May 19. The British model and T hit the club scene in Cannes, and Demi looked beyond sexy in her racy ensemble.

WATCH Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Look away, Kylie! Tyga is certainly faring well since the pair’s breakup earlier this month, and his most recent rebound seems to be with Demi. The 21-year-old rocked a plunging bodysuit with fishnets for her night out with the rapper, flaunting insane cleavage and risking a major wardrobe malfunction. To hear more about Kylie and Tyga, head over to iTunes and download the latest HollywoodLife podcast for free!

Tyga and Demi were first linked on May 19 when they posted a photo together on Snapchat, looking pretty cozy while catching some rays in Cannes. The 26-year-old joined another Kardashian ex, Scott Disick, 32, in France earlier this week, and the guys have been partying it up and enjoying their single statuses ever since. Get to know more about Demi here.

Although she’s a few years older than Kylie, Demi is pretty much a dead ringer for the reality star, and they clearly share similar tastes in style, too — that bodysuit looks just like something Ky or one of her sisters would wear! Check out KUWTK on Amazon Prime HERE.

Stream music, completely unlimited and ad-free, RIGHT HERE

Tyga has clearly been living large since the split, but Kylie’s not faring too bad herself. It’s rumored that she’s already moved on, too, with rapper PartyNextDoor, 22, who she went on a date night of her own with on May 18. The two have known each other for years, but it looks like they’ve totally taken things to the next level!

Watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians here on iTunes!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Tyga and Demi together?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.