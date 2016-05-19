Kanye West On ‘Ellen’ Show: Was She Horrified By His Wild Rant?

Did Kanye West totally freak Ellen DeGeneres out? He went on one wild rant when he visited her show on May 19, and while Ellen held it together during the interview, she may have had a completely different reaction once the cameras were off. Get the EXCLUSIVE details right here!

Kanye West can hardly surprise anyone with his antics anymore, but Ellen DeGeneres may have been a little caught off guard when he interviewed him on The Ellen DeGeneres Show! The 38-year-old rapper held nothing back as he talked to Ellen, 58, going on a rant that is sure to be heard ’round the world. So, will Kanye be getting an invite to return to Ellen after his latest visit?

“Everyone in the back was star struck when Kanye arrived and it was the talk of the week on what he would say or do. And everyone expected that he was going to do something wild, stupid or weird,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And Ellen expected no surprises at all with Kanye, she knows that he would make good TV and that is what it is all about. She doesn’t regret him being on the show, she is happy that people care enough to watch the show even when people like Kanye come to it and act like a buffoon.”

Sounds like Kanye didn’t ruin his chances at returning to Ellen! Surely Kanye didn’t think he acted like a “buffoon” on the show, so he probably didn’t even think he would run the risk of freaking Ellen out. Frankly, his Ellen rant was just a live-action version of his infamous Twitter rants!

In fact, Ye’s Twitter antics were exactly what brought on his rant during his interview with Ellen! When she asked Kanye if he regrets tweeting anything he has (you know, the Wiz Khalifa beef, the Taylor Swift rants…), he said absolutely not because he has “ideas.” Of course, this urged Ellen to ask Yeezy to elaborate on those “ideas,” and suddenly Kanye became a loose cannon! See for yourself below!

Between talking about the human race and his feeling that he can help people, Kanye covered just about everything in his rant. But at the same time, he left everyone pretty baffled with his nearly eight-minute long spout…including Ellen! She looked totally lost while Kanye babbled, so we wouldn’t have been surprised to hear that Ellen was absolutely horrified that Kanye went on such a crazy rant on her show. Then again, as our source pointed out, it made for some pretty darn amazing television!

Besides, Kanye apologized for his rampage at the end, so clearly he realized that he sounded a bit nutty on the show. Even if he scared some people with his rant, it seems Ellen may be bringing him back on the show in the future — and we can’t wait to see what will happen then!

What did you think of Kanye’s rant on Ellen, HollywoodLifers? Are you surprised that Ellen wasn’t totally horrified by his crazy speech? Tell us below!