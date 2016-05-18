Tyga Wants Rob Kardashian To Pay Child Support For King Cairo After He Marries Blac Chyna

REX/Shutterstock/FameFlyNet

Baby mama drama! Now that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are set to wed, a source tells HollywoodLife.com, Tyga wants out of his parental obligations! Sadly, it may not be as cut and dry as he wants it to be. We’ve got all of the scoop!

Mo’ money, mo’ problems! Tyga, 26, is ready to be done with child support payments, especially now that ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, 28, has found herself a new boo. We all know Rob Kardashian, 29, is loaded and Tyga is running low on funds, but that doesn’t mean he’ll get to stop supporting his son. We’ve got all the exclusive details!

“Tyga’s finances have been up and down over the years. He was hoping to get some relief when Rob married Blac but that just isn’t the case in California where they all live,” a source dished to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Basically, he is going to be having to pay child support for King Cairo for years to come. To hear more about Kylie and Tyga, head over to iTunes and download the latest HollywoodLife podcast for free!

“As long as Blac maintains custody of King, then the amount Tyga makes for child support payments will not change once she gets hitched,” the source continued. “Tyga even consulted his attorneys about the possibility of Blac getting a big money TV contract on KUWTK or her own show, but even that would likely have little effect on Tyga’s responsibility towards his son,” according to the source.

“If Blac were to get a new job earning 7 figures, like a TV contract, that would likely have very little effect on Tyga’s child support payments. As long as Blac has custody and until that child turns 18, Tyga is financially responsible. There is little that can change that,” says David Pisarra, a father’s rights expert and California divorce attorney. Maybe this will motivate Tyga to get his finances in order and work harder to support his son!

Do you think Tyga deserves a break on child support now that Blac is marrying Rob, HollywoodLifers? Tell us your thoughts below!

