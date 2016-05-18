FameFlyNet

Whoa! A new report claims that exes Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson had a secret meeting shortly after she broke up with Soko.

Robert Pattinson, 30, must be the best ex-boyfriend in the world. Apparently, the Twilight actor and his former flame, Kristen Stewart, 26, recently met up for coffee not long after it was revealed that she had split from Soko, 30. Could these two be getting back together, or have they just become really good friends in their romantic aftermath?

Robsten fans have a reason to rejoice today! According to Star magazine’s May 30 issue, Rob and Kristen had a top secret meet up at a coffee shop in Los Feliz in April 2016. The meeting went down shortly after Kristen and Soko decided to part ways, but unfortunately it’s unclear whether or not Rob’s fiancee, FKA Twigs, knows about it. Hmm.

“He was a perfect gentleman, pulling her chair out for her,” claims an eyewitness in the report. “They looked very friendly. She was even wearing his sweatshirt!”

Unfortunately, there are no pictures of this alleged reunion, though as HollywoodLife.com previously reported they did have another run-in at the 2016 Met Gala on May 2 in New York City. This time, FKA Twigs was also in attendance so there is no way she wasn’t there, too.

Robsten fans shouldn’t get their hopes up too high just yet, either. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reported, Kristen thinks that Rob and FKA are a “perfect match” — especially after seeing them in action at the Met Ball.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers –Do YOU think that Rob and Kristen could be friends now that they’ve both moved on? Comment below with your thoughts!

