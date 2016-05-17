Kim Kardashian’s Dress In Cannes: Flaunts Curves In Chain Gown & Nude Bodysuit

Kim Kardashian has arrived! The hot mama turned up the heat on the red carpet during the Cannes Film Festival as she flaunted her sexy, post-baby body in a clinging silver dress that clung to her curves and was held together by silver beaded chains, putting her nude bodysuit on full display in the daring look.

Another day, another sexy dress for Kim Kardashian! The jet-setting star, 35, rocked the red carpet in a sexy black dress for the Webby Awards in NYC on May 16, but it wasn’t long before she skipped across the pond for the Cannes Film Festival, joining members of her famous family. When she first stepped out she flaunted her cleavage in a sexy silk gown — but she quickly swapped the style for a look that literally sparkled as she stepped out in a silver ensemble which put her post-baby body on full display as she arrived at the De Grisogono Party at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17. Her look was H-O-T as it was literally held together by chains, which put her nude bodysuit on display.

The sexy star was in good company as her mom, Kris Jenner, was also in attendance. Kim’s look is seriously sexy and her arrival comes after her little sis, Kendall Jenner, shut it down on the red carpet in one stunning look after another at the film festival — what a stylish family affair!

Ever since she rocked the red carpet at the Met Gala in NYC on May 2, Kim is back to showing off her famous curves — and she looks amazing after giving birth to her second child, Saint West!

What do you think of Kim’s latest look? Is this one of her sexiest dresses to date on the red carpet?