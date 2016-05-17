‘Castle’ Series Finale: Rewatch The Gut-Wrenching Final Scene

It’s over. It’s truly over. After eight glorious seasons, ‘Castle’ is done, and they went out with a freaking bang — literally! It seemed almost impossible to properly honor the characters of Castle and Beckett, but with one final gut-wrenching scene, they ended one of the best series television has ever known.

We thought this day would never come, but we are now living in a post-Castle world. Tomorrow, you can once again reclaim your lives, but tonight you must re-watch the final scene that ended one of the best stories ever told. Yes, the final scene of Castle has come and gone, but it was AH-MAZING in all the best ways! Break out the tissues and watch it below.

If you haven't seen the finale yet, then you are in for a MAJOR treat. Okay, so what happens at the end of the series no one could have foretold. Don't worry, both Beckett and Castle live on to fight another day, but it turns out so do three of their off-spring! Well, three more, because of course Alexis still exists.

It was such a touching ending to a long story. I mean, between all the will-they-won’t-they tension that has been going on between Beckett and Castle for the last eight years, it was nice to see that they finally ended up together. Plus, they have children in the most beautiful New York loft, so basically they are living the dream.

There was a lot of speculation as to whether this was a time jump or a dream sequence, but popular opinion is definitely leaning towards time jump. Which means that the two are alive and well and still have all of their memories of a life spent fighting crime together. So sweet!

Are you crying yet? Because we totally are! So. Many. Emotions. to experience in only 2 minutes. That scene tore us to pieces in such a good way, and we couldn’t think of a better way to end this show. After eight years, it feels like we’ve been on a journey with the characters, and FINALLY they can live their happily ever after. Excuse us while we go watch this scene a million more times!

HollywoodLifers, are you still reeling from that scene? What do you think would have become of Beckett and Castle if the show lived on? Are you sad it’s over? Tell us below!