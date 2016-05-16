Kelly Ripa Disses Michael Strahan On 1st Day Gone: Summer Sausage Would Be A Better Host

Kelly Ripa wasted no time slamming Michael Strahan during the first ‘Live’ show without him! With some nudging from guest host Jimmy Kimmel, the 45-year-old threw some major shade at Michael, and made a very shocking choice about who could possibly replace him.

Could a piece of literal meat be Kelly Ripa’s new co-host on Live now that Michael Strahan, 44, is gone?! The former football star was the butt of Kelly and guest co-host Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes on the show’s May 16 episode, and when discussing options about who could replace him, they agreed that even summer sausage would be a step up. Whoa!

Jimmy addressed the elephant in the room from the moment the talk show started by jokingly asking his longtime pal where Michael was, and they both discussed how Jimmy is always the 45-year-old’s co-host when they re-launch the show. “I’m like the boyfriend she goes back to for sex after a break up,” the late show host quipped.

While Jimmy is filling in for the day, the position of Kelly’s permanent co-host is still up for grabs, and to help with the process, Jimmy brought along a “Wheel Of New Co-Hosts” for his friend to spin. The wheel included stars like Kylie Jenner, Derek Jeter, Pippa Middleton and more, and summer sausage was also in one of the slots.

Seriously, are they trying to say that summer sausage would be a better co-host than Michael?! Quite harsh, no!? And, of course, when Kelly spun, that’s the spot she landed on. “Bad news, the sausage says it’s leaving to go to Good Morning America,” Jimmy joked.

Meanwhile, Michael will be taking the summer off before he actually heads to Good Morning America for his full-time position on the show this fall. And the Wheel of New Co-Hosts wasn’t the only shade Kelly threw at the 44-year-old — she also told Jimmy that a day with him as co-host is “like a vacation day” for her, inferring that working with him is way better than working with Michael. Ouch!

It wasn’t all bad, though. Kelly also confirmed that her emotional send-off to Michael on the May 13 episode was genuine: “We don’t fake hug and kiss,” she explained. And while it’s been rumored that all traces of Michael have been removed from the set, Jimmy revealed that’s not the case, because plenty of photos are still up. Phew!

What do you think of Kelly and Jimmy’s disses toward Michael, HollywoodLifer? Did they take it too far…or was it totally hilarious?